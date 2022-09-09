Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

