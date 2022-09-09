South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.