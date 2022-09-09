South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.
South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
