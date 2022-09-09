Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,121.06

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,121.06 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,169 ($14.13). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($13.77), with a volume of 41,372 shares trading hands.

Solid State Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £126.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3,862.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,121.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,094.91.

Solid State Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.75 ($24,163.55).

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through, Value Added Services and Manufacturing divisions. The Value Added Services division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

