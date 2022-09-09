Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

