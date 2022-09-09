Smart MFG Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,862.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $22,862.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

