SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SM Investments Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of SVTMF stock opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. SM Investments has a 1-year low of 13.89 and a 1-year high of 15.20.
About SM Investments
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Investments (SVTMF)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for SM Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.