Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Shares Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Skydeck Acquisition makes up 1.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 6,752.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,860,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

