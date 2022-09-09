SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading 4.1% Higher

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.45 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 143,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 431,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.