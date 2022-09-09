SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 4.1%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.45 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 143,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 431,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.22).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £29.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.74.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.