SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading 6.1% Higher

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. 12,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.