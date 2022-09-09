SingularityDAO Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 3% higher against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $14.65 million and $1.05 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

