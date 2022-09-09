Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $191,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,916. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.