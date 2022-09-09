Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 425,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.