Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 8,025 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. 1,010,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,376,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

