Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 1,467 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,442,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

