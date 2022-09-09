Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 216 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. 182,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,707 shares of company stock worth $1,497,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

