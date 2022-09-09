Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

