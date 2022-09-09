Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.