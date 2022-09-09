Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

