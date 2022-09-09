Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 418,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.