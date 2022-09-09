Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,009,000 after acquiring an additional 981,902 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 431,974 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

