Signata Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $9,685.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official website is sata.technology. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

