Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.24. 5,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.