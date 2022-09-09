Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.24. 5,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $38,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $542,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

