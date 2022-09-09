SifChain Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (erowan)

SifChain (erowan) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. SifChain has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $473,614.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SifChain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SifChain Coin Profile

EROWAN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,697,825,585 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,289,313 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain. SifChain’s official website is sifchain.finance.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain.”

