Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.97. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$15.78.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

