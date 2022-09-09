Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 340,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,681,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

