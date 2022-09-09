Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 8.18%.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

