SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) PT Lowered to CHF 75 at Berenberg Bank

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFSLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut SFS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get SFS Group alerts:

SFS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.