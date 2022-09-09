Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.86

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.86 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.40). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 25,554 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.80 million and a PE ratio of 475.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.86.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.
Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.
