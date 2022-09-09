SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 7%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.50. 26,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,655,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

