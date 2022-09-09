SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 7%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.50. 26,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,655,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on S. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.
SentinelOne Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.