Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.
Semtech Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 25,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,628. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.