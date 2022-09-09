Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 25,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,628. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.