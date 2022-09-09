Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Shares Down 27.7%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Security Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

