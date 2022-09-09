Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 499 shares.The stock last traded at $3,774.99 and had previously closed at $3,752.01.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,957.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,981.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.36.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
