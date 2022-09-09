SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.71. 116,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,490,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

