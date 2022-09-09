Scotiabank Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$2.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.07. The firm has a market cap of C$114.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$358.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

