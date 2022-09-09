Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. TMC the metals accounts for about 1.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.01 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,316,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,469,977.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,955,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,564,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,378,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,783. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

