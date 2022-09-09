Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Splunk accounts for 3.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

SPLK opened at $89.25 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

