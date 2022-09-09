Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Trading Down 3.1 %
SSL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 275,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
