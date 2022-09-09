Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 3.1 %

SSL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 275,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

About Sasol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sasol by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.