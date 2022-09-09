Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,130 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Sanmina worth $87,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

