Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €29.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €35.86 ($36.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.78. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.