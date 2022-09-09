Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 47,545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,545 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.13. 286,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.