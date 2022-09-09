Sands Capital Management LLC Has $65.52 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $65,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,907,000 after buying an additional 139,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

BFAM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

