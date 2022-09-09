Sands Capital Management LLC Has $620.63 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $620,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,884. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

