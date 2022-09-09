Sands Capital Management LLC Has $169.02 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Roper Technologies worth $169,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $410.10. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.