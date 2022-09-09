Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Snowflake worth $1,229,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.68 on Friday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,482. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

