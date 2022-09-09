Sakura (SKU) One Day Volume Hits $145,563.00

Sakura (SKU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $903,190.52 and $145,563.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura (CRYPTO:SKU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Sakura's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins.

Sakura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

