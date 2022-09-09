RVB Capital Management LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

RVB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up approximately 2.2% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.34. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

