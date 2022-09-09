RVB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,185 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $133,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,864. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

