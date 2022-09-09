RVB Capital Management LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Life Storage makes up approximately 3.0% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. 3,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.