RVB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $823,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,038.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

